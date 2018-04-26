The family of Swedish DJ and music producer Avicii has issued a second statement about his death, in which they say he “could not go on any longer”.

Avicii - real name Tim Bergling - was found dead last week in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

While his family has already shared a statement thanking the star’s fans for their support and kind messages in the wake of his death, a second was issued on Thursday (26 April), describing the singer’s final months.