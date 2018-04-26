The family of Swedish DJ and music producer Avicii has issued a second statement about his death, in which they say he “could not go on any longer”.
Avicii - real name Tim Bergling - was found dead last week in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.
While his family has already shared a statement thanking the star’s fans for their support and kind messages in the wake of his death, a second was issued on Thursday (26 April), describing the singer’s final months.
They said (via Variety): “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.
“An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.
“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.
“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”
The family’s statement concluded: “Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.
“Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you.”
Earlier this week, police said that Avicii’s death was not being treated as suspicious, with Variety claiming that a report into his death is expected in the coming days.
Avicii topped the UK singles chart twice in his lifetime, with hits ‘Wake Me Up’ and ‘I Could Be The One’.
He also worked behind the scenes on tracks for stars like Coldplay, David Guetta and Madonna.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@themix.org.uk