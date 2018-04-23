Avicii’s Death Not Being Treated As Suspicious, Police Say

The Swedish DJ, real name Tim Bergling, was on holiday on the Arabian Peninsular when he was found dead on Friday (20 April) . When the news was announced that evening, a cause of death was not confirmed.

Police in Oman have stated that Avicii’s death is not being treated as suspicious, with no evidence of “foul play” having been found.

In a statement issued to CNN on Sunday (22 April) night, Royal Oman Police said: “Two postmortems were carried out ... and we can confirm that there is no criminal suspicion in the death.”

Avicii’s parents, sister and brother arrived in Oman over the weekend and the police added that the family are “completely devastated”.

Stars from the music world paid tribute to the ‘Hey Brother’ hitmaker in the wake of Friday’s announcement.

Calvin Harris and Nile Rodgers were among the first to share their condolences and Rita Ora, who worked on a track with Avicii last year, also posted a message on Twitter.

After years on the road and over 800 live shows, Avicii announced his decision to quit performing in March 2016.

Telling fans that he wanted to focus on music production, he said: “I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist.

“I will however never let go of music — I will continue to speak to my fans through it.”