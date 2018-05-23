Following what they describe as “many inquiries regarding the funeral arrangements”, the star’s loved ones have decided to release a statement on the matter.

Avicii ’s funeral will take place in private, his family has stated.

It reads (via Billboard): “The Bergling family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim.

“They kindly ask media to respect this. There is no additional information forthcoming.”

Avicii was found dead in Muscat, Oman, last month and in the wake of the sad news being made public, his family thanked fans for their support.

They later released a longer statement, in which they discussed the star’s final months.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” it read. “An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”