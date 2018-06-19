Can’t get enough of avocado? There’s now a tube map to help you hunt down your favourite food. While there’s no shortage of brunch locations in the capital, the team at the World Avocado Organisation has recreated central London’s tube map with some top recommendations marked at each station. While some of the dishes are pretty standard – we love a avo on toast as much as the next person, but it’s nothing to write home about – there are five more unusual options you’ll definitely want to try (and post on Instagram).

World Avocado Organisation

For those who love guacamole and chickpea hummus in equal measure, The Refinery near Warren Street hits the best of both worlds with ‘avocado hummus’. Or for something deliciously fresh, the map recommends stopping for a tuna poké bowl served with avocado by Kaia at The Ned, near Bank. The basic dish comes with pineapple and chili or alternatively, the rainbow poké comes with avocado, papaya and tamari-glazed nuts.

The Ned The tuna poké bowl.

Sushi fans may want to try the avocado-based California rolls by The Alchemist near Aldgate. You can go veggie with feta, watermelon and avocado or splash out on prawn, avocado and cucumber. Or if you’ve got a sweet tooth, head to Selfridges near Marble Arch to try the avocado gelato, which is designed to look like a regular avocado. The frozen ‘flesh’ contains avocado, water and grape sugar while the avocado pit is a peanut butter gelato, made with flaxseeds, almonds, Brazil nuts, walnuts and soya milk.

Selfridges Selfridges' avocado gelato.

Finally, if you still can’t decide what to eat, the map includes Avobar in Covent Garden, where you won’t be short of options. As well as your usual brunch dishes, you’ll find an avocado bun burger on the main lunch and dinner menu, or avocado brownies and avocado ice cream on the dessert menu. Yum.

The Avobar The avocado bun burger.