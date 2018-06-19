Can’t get enough of avocado? There’s now a tube map to help you hunt down your favourite food.
While there’s no shortage of brunch locations in the capital, the team at the World Avocado Organisation has recreated central London’s tube map with some top recommendations marked at each station.
While some of the dishes are pretty standard – we love a avo on toast as much as the next person, but it’s nothing to write home about – there are five more unusual options you’ll definitely want to try (and post on Instagram).
For those who love guacamole and chickpea hummus in equal measure, The Refinery near Warren Street hits the best of both worlds with ‘avocado hummus’.
Or for something deliciously fresh, the map recommends stopping for a tuna poké bowl served with avocado by Kaia at The Ned, near Bank. The basic dish comes with pineapple and chili or alternatively, the rainbow poké comes with avocado, papaya and tamari-glazed nuts.
Sushi fans may want to try the avocado-based California rolls by The Alchemist near Aldgate. You can go veggie with feta, watermelon and avocado or splash out on prawn, avocado and cucumber.
Or if you’ve got a sweet tooth, head to Selfridges near Marble Arch to try the avocado gelato, which is designed to look like a regular avocado. The frozen ‘flesh’ contains avocado, water and grape sugar while the avocado pit is a peanut butter gelato, made with flaxseeds, almonds, Brazil nuts, walnuts and soya milk.
Finally, if you still can’t decide what to eat, the map includes Avobar in Covent Garden, where you won’t be short of options. As well as your usual brunch dishes, you’ll find an avocado bun burger on the main lunch and dinner menu, or avocado brownies and avocado ice cream on the dessert menu. Yum.
Still not on the avocado hype train? Read the full list of stops and dishes below:
Edgware Road – Beany Green – Avocado Shakshouka
Bayswater – Granger & Co – Avocado tuna poke salad
Notting Hill Gate – Electric Diner – Avocado on toast
High Street Kensington – The Ivy Kensington Brasserie – Avocado spinach benedict
Queensway – VQ restaurants – Avocado cobb salad
Knightsbridge – Richoux – Avocado club sandwich
Gloucester Road – Coco Momo – Avocado and chili on toast
Lancaster Gate – Salt & Honey Bistro – Avocado and hash browns
Hyde Park Corner – Serpentine Bar & Kitchen – Avocado streaky bacon sandwich
Bond Street – The Riding House Café – Avocado smoothie
Marble Arch – Selfridges – “Avo Lato” avocado gelato
Victoria – Victoria Rail House Café – Avocado and eggs Florentine
Oxford Circus – The Breakfast club – Avocados and English muffin
Green Park – Le Caprice – Avocado spinach and kale salad
Regent’s Park – The Providores – Avocado and feta cheese on toast
Warren Street – The Refinery – Avocado hummus
Tottenham Court Road – Ceviche Soho – Avocado salad
Piccadilly Circus – Casita Andina – Avocado tune ceviche
Euston Square – The Megaro Eatery – Avocado on toast
Goodge Street – Oscar Bar & Restaurant – Avocado and poached eggs on toast
Leicester Square – Chilangos – Smashed avocado
Charing Cross – Bronte – Avocado salmon bagel
Holborn – Hubbard & Bell – Avocado greens smoothie
Covent garden – Avobar – The name says it all
Mansion House – Cecconis – Avocado and Cornish crab
Barbican – Ask for Janice – Avocado on sourdough toast
Moorgate – 1901 Restaurant – Avocado and poached eggs on toast
Farringdon – Smiths of Smithfield – Avocado and mushroom burger
Bank – Kaia at the Ned – Avocado tuna poke bowl
St Pauls – Café Below – Avocado and pomegranate on toast
Russel Square – Gail’s – Avocado and egg bun
Chancery Lance – Natural Kitchen – Avocado, halloumi and eggs
Aldgate – The Alchemist – Avocado California roll
Cannon Street – 1 Lombard Street – Avocado matcha green tea smoothie
Liverpool Street – The Good Yard – Avocado, salmon and kale protein box
Blackfriars – Joe’s Kitchen – Avocado on sourdough toast
Temple – The Delaunay – Avocado and beetroot tartare
St James Park – Avenue – Avocado on sourdough toast