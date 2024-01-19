Ayo Edebiri Hilariously Explains To Succession's Matthew Macfadyen How He Got Her Grounded

Ayo Edebiri says she had a massive crush on Matthew Macfadyen's portrayal of Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of “Pride & Prejudice.” Getty

Ayo Edebiri was apparently once bewitched by Matthew Macfadyen, body and soul.

Entertainment Tonight recently posted a TikTok from the Emmy Awards red carpet that reveals Ayo once got in trouble with her father thanks to Matthew’s portrayal of Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.

In the TikTok, Matthew tells ET that the star of The Bear just admitted to him that when she was a kid “she was grounded because she had a screensaver of me as Mr. Darcy on her laptop”.

The video then cuts to the two Emmy winners chatting on the red carpet.

“Yeah, so I got grounded,” Ayo says to Matthew. “Because my dad was like, ‘Who’s this man?!’”

“Who’s this guy in the coat?” Matthew jokes, but Ayo goes with it.

“[He was like], who’s this guy in a coat?! With beautiful hair?!’’” she screams as she imitates her dad’s outrage.

Matthew Macfadyen as Mr Darcy in 2005's Pride And Prejudice Alex Bailey/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock

“[It’s] good parenting,” Matthew told ET in his solo interview. “I haven’t heard that, but that’s good.”

It seems that Ayo’s massive crush on Macfadyen’s Mr. Darcy was genuine.

In 2020, she wrote a Letterbox review of Pride & Prejudice where she admits to her unbridled lust.

“Your favorite SNL cast is the one you watched growing up,” Ayo begins her review. “Your favorite pride and prejudice is the first one you saw when you were insatiably horny but unable to fully express it thus, this is my favorite pride and prejudice.”

