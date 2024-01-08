Ayo Edebiri Had A Big Reaction When Presented With Jeremy Allen White's New Calvin Klein Pics

Ayo Edebiri with her The Bear co-star Jeremy Allen White Access Hollywood/Robyn Beck/Getty

By now, it’s likely you’ve had a moment to get your head around The Bear star Jeremy Allen White’s new underwear campaign for Calvin Klein.

The photos and clips from the ads were released last week, and they’re… well, they’re a lot, and they’ve got a lot of people feeling a lot of different emotions.

Let’s just leave that at that, shall we?

On the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes on Sunday night, Jeremy’s co-star Ayo Edebiri was being interviewed by Access Hollywood when she was confronted with the sight of Jeremy’s newly-released Calvin Klein shots – and she had a pretty big reaction, too.

“I’m happy for him, that’s my boy, you know what I mean?” she explained, before quickly adding: “I do feel like… I want people to understand that’s my co-worker.”

Jeremy was also asked about the campaign backstage at the Golden Globes, admitting he’s finding the new-found attention he’s receiving off the back of his Calvin Klein ad a little on the “bizarre” side.

“It is strange,” he told reporters. “It’s been a weird couple of days. It is bizarre doing a Calvin Klein ad, and now it is even more bizarre having it come out, but everything feels OK. For now. Thank you.”

Sunday was a big night for The Bear, with the show being named Best Television Series (Musical Or Comedy) at the Golden Globes, where both Ayo and Jeremy also picked up awards for their performances.

