Doctors delivered an unborn child by emergency caesarean after his mother was murdered in Ilford, east London on Monday morning.
Sana Muhammad died in hospital after officers found her with an abdominal injury at an address in Applegarth Drive at 7.40am.
They were called to reports of a disturbance at the property.
The mother-of-five, who was eight months’ pregnant, was attacked in front of her young children as she did the washing up, her husband told the Evening Standard.
Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 50, was charged this morning with the 35-year-old’s murder.
The two were “known to each other”, Scotland Yard said.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told HuffPost UK: “The baby remains in hospital in a stable condition”.
A neighbour told the Ilford Recoder that the woman was due to give birth in December.
Unmathallegadoo, of no fixed address, was due to appear at Barkingside Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.