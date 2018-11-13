Doctors delivered an unborn child by emergency caesarean after his mother was murdered in Ilford, east London on Monday morning.

Sana Muhammad died in hospital after officers found her with an abdominal injury at an address in Applegarth Drive at 7.40am.

They were called to reports of a disturbance at the property.

The mother-of-five, who was eight months’ pregnant, was attacked in front of her young children as she did the washing up, her husband told the Evening Standard.

Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 50, was charged this morning with the 35-year-old’s murder.