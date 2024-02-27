SDI Productions via Getty Images The mid adult woman weeps and mourns alone in her hospital room after losing her baby.

Last week the government announced that baby loss certificates would be given to parents who had lost a baby before 24 weeks of pregnancy. The move means that people who have gone through this traumatic experience will finally have their grief recognised.

People took to social media to voice their opinions on the move, former Love Islander Sharon Gaffka opened up on the platform X to share her stance after previously suffering a miscarriage.

She wrote: “While it can never replace anyone’s loss, this small change has bought me a sense of closure that I needed.”

Though most of the responses were positive, one person commented: “What will the certificate do for anyone?” This highlighted the lack of conversation around the topic of grieving parents.

Sharon replied: “I pray you will never understand why someone would need this. But it’s not a waste of time for the parents who have ashes for their baby but no certificate. Or the ones like me who felt like their loss didn’t count because it was before 24 weeks.”

Why are baby loss certificates important?

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Georgina Sturmer, a British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy registered counsellor explained why this move from the government was important for those who have experienced a miscarriage.

She said: “Until recently, there was no formal recognition for parents who have experienced baby loss in England at less than 24 weeks gestation. For some parents, this lack of recognition added an extra layer of pain and sadness during their time of grief.

“Charities and community organisations have plugged this gap, offering memory boxes and unofficial certificates, and these are often extremely well received by parents who seek tangible ways to record what has happened.

“By offering formal recognition of all baby loss, the government is highlighting the significant impact that baby loss has on the lives of those who experience it. This validates their grief, and reminds us that this topic shouldn’t remain an uncomfortable taboo.”

Georgina says the move means the government are encouraging open dialogue and support to all those who have experienced baby loss.

The new scheme is free and voluntary. It has been offered to parents who have experienced losses since September 2018, and some of the leading campaigning organisations have expressed hope that it will be extended to cover losses prior to this period too.

Miscarriage Association National Director Ruth Bender Atik said: “For many, if not most people, even the earliest of miscarriages can be deeply distressing, both emotionally and physically. It means the loss not only of this pregnancy but also of the hopes, plans and dreams that they had for this new life. And having no formal acknowledgement or marker of their loss can compound their grief.

“The new certification scheme will make a genuinely positive difference to many who have experienced pregnancy or baby loss, offering formal recognition of the tiniest of lives.

“We very much look forward to the scheme being extended to losses prior to September 2018 as soon as possible.”

