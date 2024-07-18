The Stars Of Baby Reindeer Had A Big Reaction To The News They're Emmy Nominated

Baby Reindeer stars Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd and Nava Mau via Associated Press

The cast of Baby Reindeer are over the moon after landing nominations at this year’s Emmys.

On Wednesday evening, the contenders for this year’s Emmys were announced, with Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau all scoring nods for their performances in the popular Netflix miniseries.

“I couldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams when I was writing this show in my tiny flat during Covid that it would go on to have 11 Emmy nominations,” Richard said.

“I am so grateful to the academy for recognizing this show. You have made a little boy from a tiny Scottish town‘s dreams come true and I am crying, with happiness, even as I write this.”

Reminding people that he was “down and out” a decade ago, he added: “I hope this is a reminder for anyone going through a hard time right now to keep going. There is light even in the darkest of rooms. Fight hard and you will find it.”

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning as Donny and Martha in Baby Reindeer Ed Miller/Netflix

Jessica was similarly delighted at the news she’d landed her first Emmy nomination, saying: “Overwhelmed doesn’t really cover it … astonished might be more apt.”

She continued: “I am so proud to be part of ‘Baby Reindeer,’ and to see it get 11 Emmy nominations is incredible. To also be nominated, and alongside some of my favorite actresses, truly is a dream come true. I can’t quite believe it.”

Their co-star Nava has also made history as the first transgender performer to be nominated for an acting award in the limited series category, per the Los Angeles Times.

Sharing that she was “honoured” to be up for an Emmy, Nava highlighted “how much this means to me and to the trans community”.

“We have had to fight so hard, are fighting and will continue to fight,” she said.

Nava Mau in character as Teri in Baby Reindeer Netflix

Among Baby Reindeer’s additional nods include acting recognition for Tom Goodman-Hill, who plays the abusive TV writer Darrien, while Weronika Tofilska and Richard Gadd have been nominated for directing and writing, respectively.

Shōgun has bagged the most nods this year with a hefty 25, while The Bear set a new record as the most-nominated show in the comedy categories in Emmys history, after landing a total of 23.