Two-Week-Old Baby Dies After Pram Hit By Car On Pavement

The parents of a two-week-old boy who died after his pram was hit by a car have paid tribute to their son.

A BMW is understood to have been involved in a collision with another car in High Street, Brownhills, before striking the baby’s pram at around 4pm on Easter Sunday, West Midlands Police previously said.

The baby was being pushed along the pavement by family at the time and suffered fatal injuries.

On Monday, he was named as Ciaran Leigh Morris.

In a tribute, Ciaran’s parents said: “Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

“We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

“Fly high angel.”