The Baby Shark Song And 8 Other Annoying Kids' Songs Parents Love To Hate

Kids and adults all over the world are singing the baby shark song - an annoyingly catchy and upbeat tune that seems to have become a viral sensation overnight. The nursery rhyme-like song (which comes with dance moves to match) is produced by a South Korean kids’ company called Pinkfong. Despite originally being released in November 2015, it’s taken a while for the song to reach the UK. In the video, two kids do different moves while singing about different sharks - baby shark, mummy shark, daddy shark, grandma shark and grandpa shark. The original video has now had more than 1.6 billion views and YouTub is full of other versions, featuring grown-ups and kids doing their own shark impressions.

But let’s be honest, this isn’t the first song we have got in our heads thanks to our kids playing a viral hit over and over (and over) again, is it? We asked parents what songs have got on their nerves since having kids and here’s what they came up with. Let It Go from ‘Frozen’ How many times did your child belt out “let it go, let it goooo” from ‘Frozen’ when the Disney film was a hit? The one problem was when everyone tried to hit those high notes...

Hello Iggle Piggle from ‘In The Night Garden’ There’s not really much to this song, but you’ve probably hummed along to it when your kids are watching it. You can see why the really simple two-liner tune (“Yes my name is iggle piggle, iggle piggle wiggle niggle diggle”) starts to get on people’s nerves.

World Cup Kick song A new contender from 2018 is the CBeebies World Cup song, which repeats the work “kick” about 17,000 times along to a beat, adding in the words “kicky kicky” every now and then. Please. Stop.

Gummy bear song Twitter user Michelle Jackson is not a fan of the gummy bear song, which originally came from an animated character in Germany. “I am your gummy bear, yes I’m a gummy bear, oh I’m a yummy tummy, funny, lucky gummy bear.” Annoying? Yes. Catchy? Unforunately.

Finger family song Mum-of-three Keel suggested on Twitter the family finger song - “Daddy finger, mummy finger where are you? Here I am, here I am how do you do?” It goes through the whole family. Just like that.

Peanut butter jelly time Another suggestion on Twitter was the “peanut butter jelly time” which is basically a repeat of those four words to the beat. It became popular after the video of the animated dancing banana was created, then soon found its way onto shows such as ‘Family Guy’.

Hey Duggee stick song Another suggestion from CBeebies was the “stick” song, which if you listen to we’re pretty sure you’ll see a slight resemblance to the World Cup song...