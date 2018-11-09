'Baby Stratford': Birth On Train Causes Delays And Passengers Aren't Even Riled Up

Leaves on the track, signalling problems and tracks frozen in the cold weather – just three of those annoying tannoy announcements about your train being late that lead to grumpy passengers up and down the country. But here’s one reason for a train delay that won’t rile anyone up – a woman giving birth.

On Thursday evening, Southeastern railway tweeted to let passengers know that trains were being delayed at Stratford International following the birth of a baby on board.

“London bound trains are unable to stop at the station until the ambulance arrives,” the train company tweeted. “Congratulations to mother and child.”