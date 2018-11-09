'Baby Stratford': Birth On Train Causes Delays And Passengers Aren't Even Riled Up

Leaves on the track, signalling problems and tracks frozen in the cold weather – just three of those annoying tannoy announcements about your train being late that lead to grumpy passengers up and down the country. But here’s one reason for a train delay that won’t rile anyone up – a woman giving birth.
On Thursday evening, Southeastern railway tweeted to let passengers know that trains were being delayed at Stratford International following the birth of a baby on board.
“London bound trains are unable to stop at the station until the ambulance arrives,” the train company tweeted. “Congratulations to mother and child.”
Shortly after, someone at Southeastern sent a follow up tweet to a passenger explaining that paramedics had arrived on board the train at Stratford and were taking care of both mum and baby.
And in a break to normal service, where staff manning the social media at train companies are bombarded with unfriendly messages during periods of train delays, passengers actually sent in their well-wishes.
Southeastern didn’t release any further information about the birth, although one woman said her son witnessed the birth and it was a baby boy.
Others were quick to suggest the train company should totally give the baby free train travel for life (agreed!).
And someone even suggested a *unique* baby name...
HuffPost UK has contacted Southeastern railway for further detail on the baby’s birth and will update this piece when they respond.
Congrats to the mum and baby!