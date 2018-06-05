A baby is in a critical condition after being stabbed alongside a woman in west London.

Police discovered a one-year-old boy and a woman in her thirties suffering from stab wounds at a house on Swinfield Close in Feltham after being called to the scene at 7.12pm on Monday amid concerns over the pair’s safety.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital in west London for treatment.

The baby remains in a critical condition, officers said, while the woman’s injuries were described as “not life-threatening”.

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the incident, with police working to trace a man known to live at the address.

“At this early stage it is believed the parties involved were known to each other,” the Met Police said in a statement, adding that the force is still working to establish the circumstances of the incident.

No arrests have been made. Officers remain at the scene.