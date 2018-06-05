EDITION
    • NEWS
    05/06/2018 07:56 BST

    Baby Left In Critical Condition And Woman Hurt After Being Stabbed In Feltham, West London

    Police are searching for a man in connection with the attack.

    Google Maps
    Swinfield Close in Feltham, west London 

    A baby is in a critical condition after being stabbed alongside a woman in west London. 

    Police discovered a one-year-old boy and a woman in her thirties suffering from stab wounds at a house on Swinfield Close in Feltham after being called to the scene at 7.12pm on Monday amid concerns over the pair’s safety. 

    Both victims were rushed to a hospital in west London for treatment.

    The baby remains in a critical condition, officers said, while the woman’s injuries were described as “not life-threatening”. 

    Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the incident, with police working to trace a man known to live at the address. 

    “At this early stage it is believed the parties involved were known to each other,” the Met Police said in a statement, adding that the force is still working to establish the circumstances of the incident. 

    No arrests have been made. Officers remain at the scene. 

