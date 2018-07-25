PA Wire/PA Images A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after baby's body found in woodland.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a baby girl whose body was found in woodland in Heywood in April, police have said.

The 48-year-old man and a woman, aged 33, were also arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth and preventing a lawful burial, Greater Manchester Police said on Wednesday.

The baby, who was given the name Pearl by officers, was found unclothed near an old rubbish tip site on Peal Lane, Heywood, at about 7.40am on April 4.

Investigations by police and forensic officers showed that the baby was born with a congenital defect that resulted in her missing two ribs.

Police said they have been carrying out “extensive enquiries” in the past three months, including DNA analysis to find out exactly what happened to Pearl.