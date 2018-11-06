'Off The Charts' Response As Babysitting Job Offers All Expenses Paid Trip To Bahamas At Christmas

It’s the ultimate babysitting gig: an all expenses paid trip to the Bahamas to look after two children under four on holiday - with free time and pay included.

Luckily the couple advertising the dream job had no shortage of interest when they posted the Turks and Caicos gig on babysitting app, Bubble.

In fact, app founder Ari Last said the app faced overwhelming demand as hundreds of applicants poured in to express interest.

“We’re looking for someone fun and energetic to come away with us on our Christmas holiday to the Bahamas this year to help look after our gorgeous 2 girls aged 4 and 2, as our regular nanny can’t make it,” the post by west London banking executive ‘Jenna S’ read.

“We offer a generous pay package alongside accommodation and flights.”