Bakery Gets Sweet Revenge For Backlash To Its Pride Month Cookies

A Texas bakery hit by anti-gay hate proved that revenge is best served warm, crunchy and delicious. Confections, a shop in Lufkin, Texas, posted an image of heart-shaped cookies iced with the rainbow flag last week to mark Pride Month.

But it later reported on Facebook that bigoted backlash to the message of love left the business “struggling to stay afloat,” with cancelled orders and a plummeting amount of followers on it social media.

The lament turned into an SOS – and it was answered by thousands of supporters. The response prompted “tears of joy,” Confections wrote on Facebook on Friday:

The bakery was “overwhelmed by all the sweet words of support posted, messaged and emailed.” Confections was selling the individual treats from a large order that got canceled. The bakery shared a photo of a customer line wrapped around the block.

Brian Cuban, a Texas lawyer and recovery advocate who’s the brother of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, also got involved. “When things slow down a bit, let us know if shipping is possible. I’d like to support you,” Cuban said, according KYTX. “If shipping isn’t possible, I’ll buy some by phone/email and you can donate my cookies to a local LGBTQ org or children’s charity.” By Saturday, Confections was sold out of its entire inventory – neither a crumb nor a hater in sight. So, with nothing to sell, co-owner Miranda Dolder wrote that Confections had given credit-card donations to an animal rescue. More paying it forward.

On Sunday, the shop reported it was hard at work making rainbow bows and said it was working on routing donations to nursing homes.