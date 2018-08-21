People planning to travel by car this bank holiday weekend are being warned about the “huge potential” for gridlock on the UK’s major roads.
New research from the RAC indicates that 14.4 million Britons are planning car journeys this week, with Friday and Saturday expected to be the busiest days.
In order to accommodate extra cars on the roads, Highways England is in the process of lifting and completing roadworks on motorways and major A roads.
RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis, has highlighted a number of areas where delays are likely to occur, singling out the Almondsbury Interchange in Bristol, where the M5 and M4 meet, as one of them.
The RAC has released a map showing the likely “major hotspots”:
Josh Kidd, a data scientist who helped compile the research, advises drivers to travel “as early or as late in the day as possible in an effort to avoid the worst traffic”.
He adds: “However, on Friday, the joint busiest day this weekend, our data suggests drivers should set off between 10:00 and 13:00 to avoid clashing with commuters and other people planning a bank holiday getaway.”
Weather-wise, this weekend is set to see a mixture of rain spells and sunshine, with temperatures dropping as Friday draws nearer.
Highs of 16-20C are expected in the south and east, and those conditions are expected to remain until Monday, which will also be “cooler” with the risk of rain, according to the Met Office.