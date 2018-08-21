People planning to travel by car this bank holiday weekend are being warned about the “huge potential” for gridlock on the UK’s major roads.

New research from the RAC indicates that 14.4 million Britons are planning car journeys this week, with Friday and Saturday expected to be the busiest days.

In order to accommodate extra cars on the roads, Highways England is in the process of lifting and completing roadworks on motorways and major A roads.

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis, has highlighted a number of areas where delays are likely to occur, singling out the Almondsbury Interchange in Bristol, where the M5 and M4 meet, as one of them.

The RAC has released a map showing the likely “major hotspots”: