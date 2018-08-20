Those planning bank holiday barbecues may want to think again about their weekend plans, forecasters have warned.

While the mercury may hit 26C in the UK on Monday as hot weather returns for a brief spell, the temperature is expected to drop several degrees ahead of the three-day August break.

The Met Office’s Bonnie Diamond told HuffPost UK the start of the week will be a lot warmer and more settled than the latter half, when temperatures are likely to be in the late teens or early 20s at most.

She expected a high of 25-26C on Monday, with “some patchy light rain”, before temperatures would cool slightly on Tuesday to the low-to-mid-20s.

Rain is expected across much of the country on Wednesday, making its way from Scotland to London, but Diamond said temperatures could still reach highs of 26-27C.