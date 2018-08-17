The hot temperatures are here to stay, but forecasters have warned people to be prepared for heavy rain and thunder as Storm Ernesto hits this weekend.

The remnants of the tropical storm are expected to be officially classified as a “post-tropical cyclone” by the time they reach the UK, after coming across the Atlantic at high speed, the Met Office said on Friday.

Ernesto is expected to hit the west coast of Ireland on Saturday night, moving across Scotland and northern England as Sunday morning approaches.