Banksy Takes Credit For Bombed-Out Building Art In Ukraine – And Could Be Behind More

The anonymous British street artist said Friday that he is behind a mural of a gymnast doing a handstand that was painted on a bombed-out building in liberated Borodyanka, near capital city Kyiv.
Banksy confirmed the piece was his via Instagram.
Other pieces that have also been pictured in the vicinity have been attributed to the artist, but he has yet to take credit for them.
A representative for Banksy, whose artworks can sell for millions of dollars, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
The Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces shared photos of two of the unclaimed artworks on Twitter. One shows a judo match in which a young boy topples someone with a striking resemblance to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered an invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The other depicts children using a metal tank trap as a seesaw.
They are “beautiful pieces of art on the wall of a destroyed building and concrete blocks,” the defense forces wrote.
Another piece believed to be by Banksy shows a gymnast with a neck brace waving a ribbon, reportedly in Irpin.
Russian forces captured Borodyanka after launching their invasion in February, but the town was freed in April. This week, Russians also retreated from the southern city of Kherson, a major regional capital.