Banksy Unveils Powerful New Valentine's Day Artwork Themed Around Violence Against Women

The mural appeared recently in Margate, Kent.
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Editor

Banksy has revealed he was behind a powerful new piece of street artwork which centres around domestic violence against women.

The mural in question appeared recently in Margate, Kent, depicting a traditional 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth.

In the piece – which is seemingly titled Valentine’s Day Mascara – the abused female figure is shown pushing her husband into a freezer, which sits in front of the wall art.

Posting a photo of his latest creation on his Instagram page, the anonymous street artist zoomed in twice to show a close-up of the woman’s smiling face.

The piece also features a variety of rubbish on the ground in front of the artwork, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.

It is set on a white wall backdrop, with users online speculating it is off Grosvenor Place in the seaside Kent town.

Comments about the post have suggested the Bristol-born artist is referencing fighting violence against women on Valentine’s Day.

In December, the elusive graffiti artist announced they had created 50 screenprints which would be sold to raise funds for a charity supporting the people of Ukraine.

Banksy previously confirmed they had spent time in Ukraine after posting a video of an artist spray-painting designs in the war-torn country and speaking to locals.

The artist has managed to conceal his identity despite his work’s popularity, with former Art Attack favourite Neil Buchanan being forced to issue a statement insisting that he is not Bansky back in September 2020.

Help and support:

If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police. If you are not in immediate danger, you can contact:

  • The Freephone 24 hour National Domestic Violence Helpline, run by Refuge: 0808 2000 247
  • In Scotland, contact Scotland’s 24 hour Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriage Helpline: 0800 027 1234
  • In Northern Ireland, contact the 24 hour Domestic & Sexual Violence Helpline: 0808 802 1414
  • In Wales, contact the 24 hour Life Fear Free Helpline on 0808 80 10 800.
  • National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0800 999 5428
  • Men’s Advice Line: 0808 801 0327
  • Respect helpline (for anyone worried about their own behaviour): 0808 802 0321
