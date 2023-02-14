Banksy Unveils Powerful New Valentine's Day Artwork Themed Around Violence Against Women

Banksy has revealed he was behind a powerful new piece of street artwork which centres around domestic violence against women.

The mural in question appeared recently in Margate, Kent, depicting a traditional 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth.

In the piece – which is seemingly titled Valentine’s Day Mascara – the abused female figure is shown pushing her husband into a freezer, which sits in front of the wall art.

Posting a photo of his latest creation on his Instagram page, the anonymous street artist zoomed in twice to show a close-up of the woman’s smiling face.

A new artwork by street artist Banksy, titled 'Valentine's Day Mascara' on the side of a building in Margate, Kent. Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images

The piece also features a variety of rubbish on the ground in front of the artwork, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.

It is set on a white wall backdrop, with users online speculating it is off Grosvenor Place in the seaside Kent town.

Comments about the post have suggested the Bristol-born artist is referencing fighting violence against women on Valentine’s Day.

Undated handout file photo of one of the new works by Banksy, appears to show a 1950's housewife, wearing a classic blue pinny and yellow washing up gloves, with a swollen eye and a missing tooth seemingly shoving her male partner into a chest freezer, the piece is set on a white wall backdrop in Kent. Issue date: Tuesday February 14, 2023. Banksy via PA Media

In December, the elusive graffiti artist announced they had created 50 screenprints which would be sold to raise funds for a charity supporting the people of Ukraine.

Banksy previously confirmed they had spent time in Ukraine after posting a video of an artist spray-painting designs in the war-torn country and speaking to locals.

The artist has managed to conceal his identity despite his work’s popularity, with former Art Attack favourite Neil Buchanan being forced to issue a statement insisting that he is not Bansky back in September 2020.

Help and support:

If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police. If you are not in immediate danger, you can contact: