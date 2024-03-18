What Was Barack Obama Doing At No.10 Downing Street?

Barack Obama prompted intrigue among Westminster watchers after making a surprise visit to No.10 Downing Street.
The former US president was pictured arriving at prime minister Rishi Sunak’s residence on Monday, flashing a smile and waving at the assembled media before entering the famous black front door.
Speculation quickly faded as Downing Street said Obama was paying a “courtesy visit” to discuss the work of his foundation with Sunak, who may have welcomed the distraction from his domestic woes.
He left No.10 after around an hour following the meeting.
The former US president said “I’m tempted” when asked questions by the media as he re-emerged and got into a Range Rover car with Jane D Hartley, the US ambassador to the UK, just after 4pm.
Obama last visited Downing Street in 2016, when he was still in the White House and David Cameron was UK prime minister, and issued a warning on Brexit.
At the time, he warned Britain would be at the “back of the queue” for a US free trade deal if the UK left the European Union.