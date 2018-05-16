Barbara Windsor Feeling 'Pretty Low' Amid Alzheimer's News Going Public, Says Christopher Biggins

Christopher Biggins has said his friend Barbara Windsor is feeling “pretty low”, after going public with her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The former ‘EastEnders’ star’s husband, Scott Mitchell, went public with the news she has been living with Alzheimer’s for four years last week, and Biggins has now given an update on her health.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Christopher Biggins and Barbara Windsor

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “I spoke to her on Saturday and she was pretty low. She doesn’t quite understand what’s going on and it’s terrible... It’s absolutely tragic. “It’s one of those things that sadly, there’s no cure for it and it’s going to get worse and worse. “Everyday is a challenge. Everyday when she wakes up she’s not quite sure where she is or what she’s doing or where she’s going to be, that’s the problem.”

Dave Hogan via Getty Images Biggins and Barbara have been friends for more than 40 years

His comments follow those made by journalist and ‘Loose Women’ star Jane Moore, who is also a close friend of Barbara’s, and conducted the interview with Scott about her illness. While on the ‘Loose Women’ panel, she said: “Barbara’s issue at the minute, the storm she is going through, which is her latest deterioration, is her short term memory isn’t great. “When she did see the response she was overwhelmed and got a bit tearful because I guess she had almost forgot it was going to happen.” She added: “Every time Scott shows them [tweets, letters, messages of support etc] to her, she just gets so thrilled and keeps saying, ‘I’m helping people’.” However, Paul O’Grady recently insisted Barbara is “still very much with us”, telling The Mirror: “We’re all here for her but she’s still Barbara Windsor. “I don’t want people to think she’s completely lost her mind, because it’s not true. It’s not the early stages but she’s still very much the Barbara Windsor I know. She is a toughie and Scott is her rock.”