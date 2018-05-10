EastEnders and Carry On actress Dame Barbara Windsor has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, her husband has revealed.

Scott Mitchell says his 80-year-old wife has kept the devastating news secret since they were first told in 2014 – but that her symptoms have grown worse in recent weeks.

In an emotional interview with the Sun, Mitchell said he wanted to set the record straight amid rumours in showbusiness circles about her deteriorating health.

He said: “Since her 80th birthday last August, a definite continual confusion has set in, so it’s becoming a lot more difficult for us to hide.

“I’m doing this because I want us to be able to go out and, if something isn’t quite right, it will be OK because people will now know that she has Alzheimer’s and will accept it for what it is.”