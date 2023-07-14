Dame Barbara Windsor's Widower Scott Mitchell Confirms New Relationship With EastEnders Star

Scott Mitchell and Dame Barbara Windsor in 2013 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower, Scott Mitchell, has confirmed that he recently began a new relationship.

Citing an undisclosed “source” The Sun reported on Thursday evening that Scott had “found love” with another former member of the EastEnders cast, Tanya Franks, who played Rainie Cross in the BBC soap.

Scott told the tabloid: “Thanks for your kind wishes. Life feels really good right now and we are enjoying some special time together.”

He and Dame Barbara were married for 20 years, until her death in 2020.

Six years earlier, the soap legend and former Carry On star was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, which she spoke publicly about in 2018, and spent her final years campaigning to raise awareness of the condition.

Following Barbara’s death, Scott continued the campaigning work they began together, with a fundraiser set up in her name raising more than £100,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK in the space of a week.

He and a number of Dame Barbara’s co-stars – including Natalie Cassidy and Adam Woodyatt – also ran the London Marathon under the group name “Babs’ Army” to raise money for the charity in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Tanya was also part of the “Babs’ Army” group, which The Sun reported is where she and Scott first got to know one another.

Scott and Tanya made an appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2019 as part of their campaigning work Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

She first made her debut in Albert Square in 2007, appearing sporadically as Rainie Cross over the next decade before joining the soap full-time in 2018.

However, Rainie has now left Walford after Tanya stepped down from the role last year.