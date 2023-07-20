Margot Robbie (R) and Ryan Gosling at the UK premiere of Barbie Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Amid the hype surrounding the new Barbie film, there’s also been a lot of conversation about whether parents will be able to take their children to see it at the cinema.

The film – starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken – is (obviously!) based on the Mattel doll of the same name, which has been popular with generations of kids since it first hit shelves in 1959.

While most films based on kids’ toys – like The Lego Movie and Bratz: The Movie – are usually given a U or PG classification in the UK, the Barbie movie has been rated a 12A.

According to the British Board Of Film Classification (BBFC), films given this rating usually contain material that is not generally suitable for children aged under 12. This also means that no one younger than 12 may see a 12A film in a cinema unless they are accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

The BBFC said it gave Barbie the 12A rating because it contains “moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment and implied strong language”.

It also contains a bleeped-out “motherfucker” and makes a subtle reference to masturbation.

However, according to the cast, the film works on “different levels” for different audiences.

During the Barbie press tour, Margot insisted the movie is “for everyone”, with IMBd quoting her as saying: ”[Director Greta Gerwig] said from the beginning, ‘This is a big party and everyone is invited’. So in that way, it really is for everyone, and the comedy plays on so many different – the whole movie plays on so many different levels.”

Meanwhile, the film has also proved to be a hit with the critics, with reviews heaping praise on the movie’s direction, script and plot, as well as the actors’ performances.

Rotten Tomatoes also has Barbie listed on an 89% approval rating.

According to The Guardian, Barbie is set to dominate at the box office this weekend, with a projected US opening of $110 million (around £85.2 million), more than double predicted takings of Oppenheimer, which is also released on Friday.