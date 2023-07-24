Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Is Already 'Terrified' About Her Next High-Profile Project

Greta Gerwig John Phillips via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig says that she’s already feeling “terrified” ahead of her upcoming film adaptations of C.S. Lewis’ classic series The Chronicles Of Narnia.

The director, who is set to make at least two Netflix movies based on the iconic fantasy novels, said on the latest episode of the Inside Total Film podcast that she hasn’t even started wrapping her “arms around it”.

“I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start,” she said.

“I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it — it’s extraordinary and it’s exciting.”

The news that Greta would take on the beloved series came over a decade after the release of the most recent film based on Narnia, distributed by 20th Century Fox.

But Narnia isn’t the only fantasy movie project that Greta is involved with. She also co-wrote Disney’s live-action Snow White, which is set to star West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Greta’s latest theatrical release, Barbie, is expected to make $150 million (£117 million) at the box office this weekend, a figure that would give it the best opening for a movie this year.

‘Barbie’ Glams Up Summer With $150M+ Opening, ‘Oppenheimer’ Excites $75M+ – Box Office Update https://t.co/lvWxDwaLZh — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 21, 2023

The three-time Oscar nominee told Inside Total Film that she’s open to working on a variety of films in her career.

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which — it’s a long time, but it’s also limited,” she said.

“I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between. And having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

Greta also addressed the idea of potentially directing a future James Bond film.

“Oh, my God, we’re going to just stick with some lions and some dolls for the moment,” she told the podcast, referring to Narnia and Barbie.

