Barely One Person In Eight Believes Brexit Has Been A Success

Barely one in eight people in the UK believe Brexit has been a success, a damning poll has found.

The Ipsos survey, on the fourth anniversary of Britain quitting the EU, shows that more than half - 57% - think it has been a failure.

And just 13% say it has been more of a success.

The poll also shows that 70% of the British public believe Brexit has had a negative impact on the UK economy.

Meanwhile, only 13% think it has had a positive impact on the UK’s ability to control immigration and its borders - widely seen as the main driver behind the 2016 vote to leave the EU.

A majority also believe Brexit has had a negative impact on the future prospects for econmomic growth in the UK, as well as the country’s standing on the world stage.

And while the infamous Brexit bus promised that leaving the EU would mean an extra £350m for the NHS, just 11% think it has had a positive impact on how much the UK can spend on the health service.

The poll showed Brits are unimpressed by Brexit so far. Ipsos

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos, said: “2019 was called the Brexit election, and it was a key factor in Boris Johnson’s victory.

“However there are few signs that it will play as dominant a role in 2024, with Britons’ worries over public services, the cost of living and borders paramount.

“But that also reflects how attitudes to Brexit have changed since then, especially since the autumn of 2022. Now consistently most Britons think it has had a negative impact on the country, and even those who were more likely to support the decision often feel that it could have been better implemented.