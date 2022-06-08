Government Adviser Who Criticised Boris Johnson For 'Bashing On' Is Forced Out

. Getty/PA

A Conservative peer advising Liz Truss in the Foreign Office has been forced to resign after a scathing attack on Boris Johnson.

Former City banker and Brexiteer Baroness Helena Morrissey, the lead non-executive director of the department, has quit after suggesting the prime minister should step down as he is “in the wrong job”.

It’s the latest fall-out from the partygate scandal, and follows Johnson surviving a confidence vote despite 148 Tory MPs demanding he go.

Morrissey told Andrew Marr on LBC Radio on Tuesday: “Wavering MPs, when they saw the booing of the prime minister outside St Paul’s, they would see that he had actually become a liability rather than an asset.”

Boris Johnson is a 'very talented person' who is 'just in the wrong job', believes Tory peer Baroness Helena Morrissey.@AndrewMarr9 | @MorrisseyHelena pic.twitter.com/thU6sY8WHb — LBC (@LBC) June 7, 2022

Asked whether she wanted Johnson “to carry on as prime minister”, she replied: “In all honesty, I would rather he didn’t.”

She added: “I don’t see any contrition.

“He said, ‘we will bash on’. That’s not what we want to hear. Tax cuts one minute after we’ve raised them, that’s not going to help.”

She said she hoped that Johnson would be able to “go with dignity”, adding: “He’s a very talented person, he’s just in the wrong job.”

A source close to Truss told The Times: “Liz thought (Morrissey’s) comments about the PM were ridiculous. She had to go, which is very sad.”

Johnson was booed by a crowd on Friday as he arrived for a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving for the Queen.

