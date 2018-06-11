Baroness Warsi Says Islamophobia 'Very Widespread' In Tory Party

The “poison” of Islamophobia is “very widespread” in the Conservative Party and is being ignored by those at the very top, Baroness Warsi has dramatically claimed.

The former co-chair of the party, who served as a minister under David Cameron, said anti-Muslim prejudice is pervading at all levels and is overlooked by the leadership.

In the interview with Business Insider, Warsi also hit out at Environment Secretary Michael Gove’s “extreme views” on Muslims, which she claimed had a heavy influence on Cameron’s outlook. She also branded the actions of former campaign chief Sir Lynton Crosby “toxic”.

It comes as the Muslim Council of Britain demand an inquiry into Islamophobia in the Tory party, following a slew of politicians making and sharing deeply offensive posts on social media.

“It’s very widespread [in the Conservative party]. It exists right from the grassroots, all the way up to the top,” Warsi told Business Insider.

“I don’t think it’s something that Theresa is a part of, but I do believe it is something the leadership feels can be easily ignored.”

But while the party insists such incidents are being taken seriously, Warsi said Islamophobia is tolerated by those at the top as “they don’t think it is going to damage them because that community doesn’t vote for them in any great numbers”.

She added: “I think that there is a general sense in the country that Muslims are fair game and it is not the kind of community where you can treat really badly and have many consequences.”