Barron Trump Introduces Himself In Video With Donald Trump And People Have Same Reaction

Former US First Lady Melania Trump, from left, former US President Donald Trump, and their son Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Bloomberg via Getty Images

That was the reaction of many on social media who viewed President-elect Donald Trump’s youngest son introducing himself in a video shared on Wednesday by the “Art of the Surge” documentary series. (Watch the clip below.)

Viewers said it was the first time they had heard the 18-year-old NYU freshman talk after he was mostly being shielded from public life growing up.

In the clip, the younger Trump greets someone who is off-camera. “Hello, how are you? It’s very nice to see you. It’s very nice.”

Barron Trump’s quick repeat of “it’s very nice” is also reminiscent of his dad’s speech pattern, with some noting the son’s similar “mannerisms” and “voice.”

The very tall scion then offered a “good to see you” to UFC boss Dana White. The president-elect expressed surprise the two had never met and jokingly asked White, “Can we make him a fighter?”

NEW: Behind the Scenes on Election Night with @realDonaldTrump.



Only in Season 2 of #ArtOfTheSurge.



Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/b78HZa4ucV — Art of the Surge (@ArtoftheSurge) December 5, 2024

The teenage Trump, who is credited with helping his dad court the young man, or “bro,” vote, will likely not be a regular at the White House the second time around.

He’s living at home in Manhattan’s Trump Tower while attending NYU in the Stern School of Business a few miles south, according to his mother, Melania Trump.

“I could not say I’m an empty nester. I don’t feel that way,” the former and future first lady told Fox & Friends in late September. “It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that.”