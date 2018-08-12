Fans at Rotherham’s football match against Ipswich Town paid tribute to Barry Chuckle on Saturday, as his brother, Paul, stood in the stands. The comedy duo were both made honorary presidents of the football club back in 2007 and at the Championship game, attendees chanted the pair’s famous “To me, to you” catchphrase:

Paul tweeted his thanks after the match, specifically praising the away supporters who joined in. “A big kiss to all the Tractor boys for this afternoons tribute to my beautiful brother Barry,” he wrote.

A big kiss to all the Tractor boys for this afternoons tribute to my beautiful brother Barry #ipswichtown #aplause #heartbreak xx — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) August 11, 2018

Barry will be laid to rest in Rotherham, his hometown, next week. His family have invited fans to join them in remembering the comedian at a memorial service that will take place at the football ground on Friday 17 August. “As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York stadium,” they said earlier this week.

Ryan Crockett/JMP/REX/Shutterstock Paul and his wife, Sue, in the stands

“There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only”. “We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned.” After Barry’s death, his other brother, Jimmy, revealed that the comedian had been suffering from bone cancer.