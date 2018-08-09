Barry Chuckle's Funeral Details Confirmed In Family Statement

They are also inviting those wishing to pay their respects to line the streets outside the venue.

His relatives have said they will celebrate his life alongside Barry’s close friends inside the New York Stadium in Rotherham on 17 August at 12.55pm.

The family said in a statement: “As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York stadium. There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only”.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned!”

The stadium is the home of Rotherham United football club, of which Barry and his brother Paul were honorary life presidents.

Paul has been left “totally devastated” by Barry’s death last weekend at the age of 73, but has vowed to carry on his showbiz career in his brother’s memory.

He said in a statement on Thursday: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for all your messages they’ve been hard to read but I read every one.

“It’s the worst feeling ever but I have to carry on as I know Barry would want me to having always been so supportive of each other in both work and our personal lives.”