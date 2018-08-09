Barry Chuckle's Funeral Details Confirmed In Family Statement

Barry Chuckle’s family have confirmed details of his funeral.
His relatives have said they will celebrate his life alongside Barry’s close friends inside the New York Stadium in Rotherham on 17 August at 12.55pm.
They are also inviting those wishing to pay their respects to line the streets outside the venue.
The family said in a statement: “As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York stadium. There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only”.
“We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned!”
The stadium is the home of Rotherham United football club, of which Barry and his brother Paul were honorary life presidents.
Paul has been left “totally devastated” by Barry’s death last weekend at the age of 73, but has vowed to carry on his showbiz career in his brother’s memory.
He said in a statement on Thursday: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for all your messages they’ve been hard to read but I read every one.
“It’s the worst feeling ever but I have to carry on as I know Barry would want me to having always been so supportive of each other in both work and our personal lives.”
Paul previously revealed he had no idea about the full extent of Barry’s illness until recently, following their eldest brother Jimmy’s revelation Barry had been suffering from bone cancer prior to his death that had spread to his lungs.
He told the Press Association: “I still can’t believe he’s gone and that we will never perform together again.
“I knew nothing of how serious his illness was until fairly recently,” he said.
“He always said that he wanted to die on stage and that he would work right to the end which he more or less did.
“Our Barry kept it to himself and he kept it from me, knowing how close we were and we have always been!”