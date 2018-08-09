Paul Chuckle has vowed to carry on his showbiz career in memory of his late brother Barry.
The star was left “devastated” following the death of his sibling and comedy partner at the age of 73 last weekend.
While the pair were famed for being a double act, Paul has said he will continue on without Barry as it is what he would have wanted.
He said in a statement (via the Mirror): “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for all your messages they’ve been hard to read but I read every one.
“It’s the worst feeling ever but I have to carry on as I know Barry would want me to having always been so supportive of each other in both work and our personal lives.”
It is the second statement in as many days Paul has made about his brother, as on Wednesday he issued a full tribute to him.
In it, Paul revealed he had no idea about the full extent of Barry’s illness until recently, following their eldest brother Jimmy’s revelation Barry had been suffering from bone cancer prior to his death that had spread to his lungs.
He told the Press Association: “I still can’t believe he’s gone and that we will never perform together again.
“I knew nothing of how serious his illness was until fairly recently,” he said.
“He always said that he wanted to die on stage and that he would work right to the end which he more or less did.
“Our Barry kept it to himself and he kept it from me, knowing how close we were and we have always been!”
He added: “He was a trooper in every sense of the word and right to the end.”
Paul worked alongside Barry on nearly 300 episodes of ‘ChuckleVision’, making the show one of the longest-running kids’ series on UK television.
The pair had recently filmed a new series titled ‘Chuckle Time’ for Channel 5.
Barry had not been well towards the end of the filming and summer work was cancelled whilst he rested at his doctor’s request. Not long after this, his health deteriorated.
Meanwhile details of Barry’s funeral have been confirmed, and will take place inside the New York Stadium in Rotherham on 17 August at 12.55pm.
A family statement said: “As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York stadium. There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only”.
“We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned!”
The stadium is the home of Rotherham United football club, of which Barry and Paul were honorary life presidents.