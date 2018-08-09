While the pair were famed for being a double act, Paul has said he will continue on without Barry as it is what he would have wanted.

The star was left “devastated” following the death of his sibling and comedy partner at the age of 73 last weekend.

Paul Chuckle has vowed to carry on his showbiz career in memory of his late brother Barry .

He said in a statement (via the Mirror): “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for all your messages they’ve been hard to read but I read every one.

“It’s the worst feeling ever but I have to carry on as I know Barry would want me to having always been so supportive of each other in both work and our personal lives.”

It is the second statement in as many days Paul has made about his brother, as on Wednesday he issued a full tribute to him.

In it, Paul revealed he had no idea about the full extent of Barry’s illness until recently, following their eldest brother Jimmy’s revelation Barry had been suffering from bone cancer prior to his death that had spread to his lungs.

He told the Press Association: “I still can’t believe he’s gone and that we will never perform together again.

“I knew nothing of how serious his illness was until fairly recently,” he said.

“He always said that he wanted to die on stage and that he would work right to the end which he more or less did.

“Our Barry kept it to himself and he kept it from me, knowing how close we were and we have always been!”

He added: “He was a trooper in every sense of the word and right to the end.”