Barry Gardiner Dismisses Labour's Brexit Policy As 'B******s'

Barry Gardiner has been revealed to have dismissed Labour’s Brexit policy as “bollocks”.

The shadow international trade secretary has already apologised on Tuesday for describing the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) as a “shibboleth” that was being “played up” for economic reasons.

Jeremy Corbyn has set the government “six tests” it must meet if it wants Labour to vote in favour of its final Brexit deal.

But speaking at an event in Brussels last month, Gardiner criticised the approach.

“Well let’s just take one test - the exact same benefits. Bollocks,” the BBC reports he said. “Always has been bollocks and it remains it.”

Gardiner said Labour should have instead held the government to account for its plan to “secure the exact same benefits” for the UK outside the EU as it had as a member - rather than adopt the same position.

Labour’s six tests for approving the Brexit deal are: Does it ensure a strong and collaborative future relationship with the EU? Does it deliver the “exact same benefits” as we currently have as members of the Single Market and Customs Union? Does it ensure the fair management of migration in the interests of the economy and communities? Does it defend rights and protections and prevent a race to the bottom? Does it protect national security and our capacity to tackle cross-border crime? Does it deliver for all regions and nations of the UK?

Earlier on Tuesday, Gardiner said he was “deeply sorry” for any “misunderstanding” about his view of the Good Friday Agreement.

The shadow international trade secretary said “absolutely” does not believe the agreement is outdated.

When his comments, made at the same event as his remarks about the “six tests”, were first revealed by Red Roar, Gardiner dismissed the report as “nonsense on stilts”.

However on Monday evening the website published an audio recording of his comments.