Fans Are Calling For Barry Keoghan To 'Win An Oscar' For This New Manchester United Ad Campaign

Barry Keoghan in Manchester United's new kit launch ad Manchester United/YouTube

Barry Keoghan has teamed up with Manchester United in a new ad campaign to promote their new kit – and fans of both the football club and the Saltburn actor are united in their love for it.

The Oscar nominee both narrates and stars in the two-and-a-half-minute-long clip, released on Wednesday afternoon, which is titled, “you can’t beat an original”.

Advertisement

“I’ve found myself in others, dreaming like kids do,” the Irish actor says in voiceover at the beginning of the rousing clip.

“Then that lightning bolt hit me,” he continues. “When it happens, you know it right away. This is what I want. This is what I’m doing forever, and then you go. You’re off. You love it, and it loves you. It’s exactly how it’s supposed to be.”

Soon after it was shared online, people began heaping praise on the campaign, which also features appearances from Man U stars both past and present, on social media:

Probably the best Man Utd related advert of all time. Can we give Barry Keoghan an Oscar for this? https://t.co/FaWmlJYA5f — Craig (@MaximumBarratt) August 14, 2024

Advertisement

The fact that they used the Legend Barry Keoghan in this video ad,, makes it even more special 🤌🏽🔴 https://t.co/Eb6JdUdW25 — Babuu (@Nomalang_) August 14, 2024

Great ad. Barry Keoghan is some man. https://t.co/2C1eHgBzm0 — Conjob 🇵🇸 (@sambosravioli) August 14, 2024

Manchester United. Barry Keoghan. Adidas. Red Devils past, present & future.



If they gave out trophies for jersey launches... 😈pic.twitter.com/i4NJov524T — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 14, 2024

Wow! One of the best kit-advertisement videos made in a while - camera, editing, sound, voiceover (Barry Keoghan is great here), colors, all perfect - the aesthetics are immaculate, and the kits themselves are gorgeous



Great work by Adidas https://t.co/AzRVIk3mXd — Fredrik (@F_Edits) August 14, 2024

what a great kit launch, classy, vibey, barry keoghan is great, production is superb. adidas cooking and I don't recognise my club. https://t.co/jmFfeyT4YD — alex three crow-enko (@AlexKhlopenko) August 14, 2024

Advertisement

fair play, this is grand.



Barry Keoghan got presence for DAYS. https://t.co/8FDIimxTpX — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) August 14, 2024

Using barry keoghan is so brilliant https://t.co/pU1FJDQtoB — bobby of the big homies. (@bobbyamali) August 14, 2024

Barry Keoghan for Manchester United. We are so fucking back pic.twitter.com/g7B1ir2CZk — jared (@redjays) August 13, 2024

Class video & a class piece of kit - great lift for @BarryKeoghan also 👌 https://t.co/T4BMD0XtgY — John McMahon (@John_Mc_Mahon) August 14, 2024

i love this more ngl. my love for barry keoghan is outta this world i guess https://t.co/0AsMvnvo7p — kurtis morello (@adamreissnelson) August 14, 2024

Advertisement

Ah it’s good, it’s very good. Manchester United x @adidasfootball x Barry Keoghan. pic.twitter.com/uvaTNApEYK — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) August 14, 2024

Imagine we were anywhere near as good on the pitch as we are at this sort of content 😩 https://t.co/w2yWb85gog — Jono 2.5 (@jontranslates) August 14, 2024

Among those to appear in the clip as well as Barry are Luke Shaw, Gabby George, social media personality “Angry Ginge” and Frank Stapleton, who just happens to be the Banshees Of Inisherin actor’s second cousin.

It’s also chock full of references for football fans to spot upon repeat rewatches.

While Barry may be best known for his love of boxing rather than football, he is a noted Mancherster United fan, with his girlfriend, US singer Sabrina Carpenter, even being snapped in some of the club’s merch weeks before his new kit campaign was unveiled.

Advertisement