Fans Are Calling For Barry Keoghan To 'Win An Oscar' For This New Manchester United Ad Campaign

Barry Keoghan has teamed up with Manchester United in a new ad campaign to promote their new kit – and fans of both the football club and the Saltburn actor are united in their love for it.
The Oscar nominee both narrates and stars in the two-and-a-half-minute-long clip, released on Wednesday afternoon, which is titled, “you can’t beat an original”.
“I’ve found myself in others, dreaming like kids do,” the Irish actor says in voiceover at the beginning of the rousing clip.
“Then that lightning bolt hit me,” he continues. “When it happens, you know it right away. This is what I want. This is what I’m doing forever, and then you go. You’re off. You love it, and it loves you. It’s exactly how it’s supposed to be.”
Soon after it was shared online, people began heaping praise on the campaign, which also features appearances from Man U stars both past and present, on social media:
Among those to appear in the clip as well as Barry are Luke Shaw, Gabby George, social media personality “Angry Ginge” and Frank Stapleton, who just happens to be the Banshees Of Inisherin actor’s second cousin.
It’s also chock full of references for football fans to spot upon repeat rewatches.
While Barry may be best known for his love of boxing rather than football, he is a noted Mancherster United fan, with his girlfriend, US singer Sabrina Carpenter, even being snapped in some of the club’s merch weeks before his new kit campaign was unveiled.
Check out Barry Keoghan’s Manchester United advert for yourself in the video below: