Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has called for calm after a religious studies teacher reportedly showed pupils a racist caricature of the Prophet Mohammed, sparking protests at the school gates. The Batley Grammar School teacher, who has been suspended pending an investigation, is reportedly in hiding and the school has “unequivocally” apologised for showing the “totally inappropriate” material to children. Depictions of the prophet are considered blasphemous in the Islamic faith. It comes as protesters gathered outside the school in West Yorkshire for a second day. Baroness Warsi, who was the first Muslim woman to serve in the British cabinet, told the Today programme: “I think this is about children. It’s about child safeguarding and making sure the school look again, as should every school, to ensure that every pupil in their school is being taught in a way which creates a positive, unifying learning environment.

Danny LawsonPA Protesters gathered outside Batley Grammar School in Batley, West Yorkshire, on Friday

“Unfortunately this matter has been hijacked by extremists on both sides to, kind of, create this culture war. What we’re forgetting in all of this is the most important party in all of this, which is the kids and their learning.” The peer said she had spoken to pupils and parents over the past 24 hours, and “it’s obvious that may pupils were left distressed because of what happened.” In a Twitter thread she elaborated: “An RE teacher taught blasphemy by using the Charlie Hebdo cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed wearing a ‘bomb’ turban. “This, according to parents at the school, created a hostile atmosphere and led to Islamophobic discourse and language. “Islamic bullying in the playground is well-documented and taunts such as ‘terrorist’ are regularly used leading to issues around mental health and poor educational outcomes.” Baroness Warsi, the former chair of the Conservative Party, added: “This is a child safeguarding issue, not a cartoon issue. It’s about smart teaching, not point scoring, and whilst tragically Covid continues to kill can I urge the small but noisy group of protesters to calm down and go home.” Dozens of people stood outside the school gates on Friday, partially blocking the road, with the Department for Education branding the protests “completely unacceptable”, and claiming they included “threats” and “intimidation”.

As lockdown starts to ease and the weather gets better.......its the season for us all to get rather vexed about the #CharlieHebdo cartoons .....again.

So media peeps here is a non sensational run down of what’s going on in #Batley

A thread — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) March 25, 2021

The department’s response has since been criticised by the Manchester-based Ramadhan Foundation. Mohammed Shafiq, its chief executive, said the community rejected any violence or threat of violence, and said the incident “will now be hijacked by those who have an interest in perpetuating an image of Muslims”. Shafiq continued: “It is alarming that the Department for Education chose to amplify those divisions by attacking the parents and pupils rather than looking how we can come together to have a respectful discussion and seek an end to this issue. “There is still time for calmer heads amongst the department and we urge them to seek language that brings us together and address the issue without deflecting. “The education sector has a duty to protect the needs of all pupils and we are heartened that the school leaders recognise the pain and suffering caused by this incident.”

Please see below for my statement on the protests at Batley Grammar School pic.twitter.com/w0olsqg7mq — TracyBrabin4Mayor 💙 (@TracyBrabin) March 26, 2021