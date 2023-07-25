BBC Apologises For ‘Inappropriate’ Question Posed To Morocco World Cup Captain About Teammates' Sexuality

Morocco's Women's World Cup captain Ghizlane Chebbak Twiiter

The BBC has apologised after one of its reporters asked Morocco’s women’s football team captain about the sexuality of her teammates during a press conference.

At a media Q&A ahead of Morocco’s first game at the World Cup, which is currently being held in Australia and New Zealand, the BBC World Service journalist said: “In Morocco, it’s illegal to have a gay relationship.”

They then asked captain Ghizlane Chebbak: “Do you have any gay players in your squad and what’s life like for them in Morocco?”

A press conference moderator then replied “Sorry, this is a very political question, so we’ll just stick to questions relating to football” – but the reporter doubled down on their question.

In video footage from the press conference, Ghizlane can be seen grimacing and taking her earpiece out as the moderator responds. She then shakes her head and smiles in disbelief.

“No, it’s not political,” the journalist replied. “It’s about people, it’s got nothing to do with politics. Please let her answer the question.”

In Morocco, same-sex relations can result in a fine or a prison term of up to three years.

Other journalists present at the press conference were quick to condemn the exchange:

One reporter here asked directly if there are gay players on the Moroccan squad, given same-sex relationships are illegal in Morocco. From a harm reduction perspective, this is not an appropriate question for a player and would have endangered the players themselves. — Steph Yang | Horrible Soccer Goose (@thrace) July 23, 2023

I was at this press conference. The reporter was completely out of line. Harm reduction matters and posing the question to the captain or coach was unnecessary. The question was waved off by a FIFA media officer moderating but it shouldn't have been asked. https://t.co/csZ0McTq4k — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) July 23, 2023

2/ The question was ruled out by the press spokesperson for being too political and while disallowing questions absolutely isn't the way to go, going about it like *this* isn't as well, because it's just disregarding everything. — Annika Becker (@abecker@fruef.social) (@annika_be) July 23, 2023

The BBC later apologised, with a spokesperson telling CNN: “We recognise that the question was inappropriate. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress.”

Morocco, who are playing in the Women’s World Cup for the first time, lost their first match 6-0 to Germany.