BBC Bans All-White Shortlists For Top Jobs In Drive To Boost Careers Of Ethnic Minority Staff

“The aim of the project has been to review career progression and culture for BAME employees at the BBC, identify gaps and best practice and make recommendations to the Executive Committee that will result in significant change,” the BBC said in a statement.

The BBC has also vowed to increase ethnic minority staff conducting the interviews and establish action plans for all divisions with less than 10%, Asian and minority ethnic representation.

The plans are included in a landmark report on career progression and culture for staff from BAME background at the corporation that was released by the broadcaster on Wednesday .

The new hiring protocol will apply to all middle and senior-ranking posts, including presenter, editor and producer roles and by 2020 the executive committee and divisional leadership teams are to have at least two people from BAME backgrounds.

The BBC has vowed to include at least one black or ethnic minority candidate in all shortlists above a certain grade, under a new plan to boost the careers of ethnic minority staff.

BBC should reflect ethnic diversity of UK - new policy so senior shortlists have at least one BAME candidate, and by 2020 the Executive Committee and divisional leadership teams to have at least two people from black, Asian & minority ethnic backgrounds: https://t.co/go5Ha6z1zi pic.twitter.com/Db5t04rD4l

Managers at the corporation will also be required to undergo cultural awareness training.

There are no black people among the corporation’s top 96 leaders.

The Times said the report on career progress at the BBC found that some non-white employees felt a “sense of exclusion and isolation” and believed they missed out on promotions because of favouritism and unconscious bias.

The report makes nine recommendations which the corporations executive committed has accepted.

They focus on five areas: increasing ethnic diversity of leadership teams; building a solid and sustainable BAME mid and senior leadership pipeline; enhancing accountability and trust; developing a modern, agile and culturally intelligent workforce, and reviewing areas with specific ethnic diversity issues.

The report is one of five announced by Director-General Tony Hall that are examining what can be done to improve career progression and culture at the BBC for BAME, women, disabled staff, LGBT staff and those from different social backgrounds.

The other four reports will be published by this Autumn.

Tony Hall, Director-General said of the report: “This is an excellent report based on an unprecedented level of engagement from staff. They are a range of proposals which we believe will transform the BBC. By better reflecting the broader population we will make better programmes that reflect the lives interests and concerns of everyone.

“The proposals build on our existing initiatives, which have been making a difference, but this is now a real chance to accelerate change in an unparalleled way.

“Today’s report is a huge step forward. There no question of whether we implement it. We will. This is a great opportunity. We will grasp it.”

The BBC already has a diversity and inclusion policy in place, which includes 15% targets for the percentage of BAME staff across the corporation and in leadership roles by 2020.

According to Ofcom just 6% of senior posts at the BBC are held by people from ethnic minorities. Ethnic minorities made up 13% of the BBC workforce in 2015, rising to 14.8% this year, although they include a high minority representation at BBC World Service.