BBC Breakfast has announced Sally Nugent as Louise Minchin’s replacement on the famous red sofa.

She is set to be the new regular presenter from Monday to Wednesday, taking up the role alongside Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt.

Sally is already a familiar face with BBC Breakfast viewers, having been part of the on-air team for almost a decade as a sports presenter.

She will take up her new role with immediate effect, which comes over a month after Louise left after 20 years on the programme.

Sally said in a statement: “I’m absolutely thrilled to become the new presenter of BBC Breakfast and bring the nation the latest news, top entertainment guests and stories that matter every week.

“It’s an honour to take the reins from Louise and be part of the UK’s most watched breakfast show.”