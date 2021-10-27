BBC Breakfast has announced Sally Nugent as Louise Minchin’s replacement on the famous red sofa.
She is set to be the new regular presenter from Monday to Wednesday, taking up the role alongside Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt.
Sally is already a familiar face with BBC Breakfast viewers, having been part of the on-air team for almost a decade as a sports presenter.
She will take up her new role with immediate effect, which comes over a month after Louise left after 20 years on the programme.
Sally said in a statement: “I’m absolutely thrilled to become the new presenter of BBC Breakfast and bring the nation the latest news, top entertainment guests and stories that matter every week.
“It’s an honour to take the reins from Louise and be part of the UK’s most watched breakfast show.”
BBC Breakfast’s editor Richard Frediani added: “Sally has an impressive track record as an award winning broadcast journalist and has secured a series of high profile exclusive interviews in recent years.
“We are delighted to have her take her new permanent place in the studio alongside Dan, Charlie and Naga.”
Louise announced her departure from BBC Breakfast back in June, saying she had decided it is “time I stopped setting my alarm for 3.40 in the morning”.
BBC Breakfast airs daily at 6am on BBC One and BBC News.