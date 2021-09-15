BBC Breakfast Forced To Pull Interview Gatecrashed By Anti-BBC Protester

BBC Breakfast was forced to pull one of its on-location interviews on Wednesday after it was gatecrashed by an anti-BBC protester. During the live show, presenters Louise Minchin and Dan Walker introduced business correspondent Nina Warhurst, who was presenting a segment live from Manchester’s Smithfield Market. Unfortunately for Nina, her time on camera was short-lived when she was interrupted by a man holding an “anti-British BBC” sign. “Oh my goodness,” Nina said when confronted by the protester in question. “I’m so sorry, can we talk about this in a moment?”

BBC There was an unwanted surprise in store for Nina during her live link

She then tried to get things back on track, but producers cut away from the scene and back to Louise and Dan in the studio. “Nina, thank you very much, we’ll be back with you a little bit later,” Louise told her. “That’s a bit unfortunate, isn’t it?” Dan said. “We were relying on Nina to give us a bit of an insight into how the new inflation figures are going to affect businesses, and what sort of things we should be discussing this morning as well.”

BBC Dan Walker and Louise Minchin watched the incident play out live on air