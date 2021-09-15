BBC Breakfast Forced To Pull Interview Gatecrashed By Anti-BBC Protester

BBC Breakfast was forced to pull one of its on-location interviews on Wednesday after it was gatecrashed by an anti-BBC protester.
During the live show, presenters Louise Minchin and Dan Walker introduced business correspondent Nina Warhurst, who was presenting a segment live from Manchester’s Smithfield Market.
Unfortunately for Nina, her time on camera was short-lived when she was interrupted by a man holding an “anti-British BBC” sign.
“Oh my goodness,” Nina said when confronted by the protester in question. “I’m so sorry, can we talk about this in a moment?”
She then tried to get things back on track, but producers cut away from the scene and back to Louise and Dan in the studio.
“Nina, thank you very much, we’ll be back with you a little bit later,” Louise told her.
“That’s a bit unfortunate, isn’t it?” Dan said. “We were relying on Nina to give us a bit of an insight into how the new inflation figures are going to affect businesses, and what sort of things we should be discussing this morning as well.”
Wednesday morning also marked Louise’s final day as part of the BBC Breakfast team, and while her last broadcast might not have been the smoothest one, at least it was eventful.
As Dan observed himself: “One of the things you love about this programme is the fact that anything can happen at any point.”
“Clearly!” Louise agreed with a laugh. “As it does, every day.”
Earlier in the show, Louise admitted she had faced some difficulties getting into the BBC building that morning, as her access pass had already stopped working prior to her exit.
“I’m still in the system but not for long,” she joked. “You’d think they would let me have my pass until 9.15am!”
