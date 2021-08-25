Dan Walker has defended his interview with foreign secretary Dominic Raab during Wednesday’s edition of BBC Breakfast.

It was a bit of a disaster morning for the foreign secretary, who came under fire from Sky News viewers when he attempted to defend the holiday he remained on while the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Later in the morning, he was also grilled by Dan Walker on the same subject during an interview on BBC Breakfast.

Dan began the interview by telling the cabinet minister: “When I asked our viewers on social media this morning what we should ask you as foreign secretary, overwhelmingly – and I’m not saying this as a joke – the question was ‘did you have a nice holiday?’.

“And the reason for that, Mr Raab, is that while the Taliban were marching on Kabul, while British troops were under pressure, the vision that many people had – and still have this morning – was you on a beach in Crete, and you didn’t come home for another two days.”