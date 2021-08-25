Dominic Raab Impressed Precisely No One When He Tried To Defend His Holiday

“The sea was actually closed” was really got me pic.twitter.com/jaHpi8WFu0

Dominic Raab did not impress anyone online when he tried to defend his decision to go on holiday by claiming “the sea was actually closed” at the time.

Raab has been in hot water ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 16 and critics are now mocking his answers to questions about his Crete holiday.

Pressed on his decision to take a break, he told Sky News on Wednesday: “I was engaged in meetings. The stuff about me lounging about on the beach all day is just nonsense.

“The stuff about me on a paddle board – nonsense.

“The sea was actually closed, it was a red notice.”

While it’s likely he meant to say “beach” rather than sea, Twitter was quick to pick up on his error.

Times Radio host Matt Chorley tweeted: ”‘The sea was actually closed’ was [what] really got me.’”

Another Twitter account answered: “It’s a common Tory tactic [to] make up an easily disprovable detail to make an actual allegation seem less credible.”

A different user asked: “Could the clumsiness of this wording be because Dominic Raab is making it up as he goes along?”

Another critic claimed: ”[I] am not sure ‘the sea was actually closed’ is really the defence you seem to think it is for choosing not to come home and deal with an international crisis, involving British civilians and dependents.”