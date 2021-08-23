Boris Johnson's Latest Efforts To Tackle The Afghanistan Crisis Have Not Gone Down Well

GLYN KIRK via Getty Images Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in central London on August 18, 2021

Boris Johnson has finally announced he will hosting a G7 meeting about the Afghanistan crisis more than a week after the Taliban took control of the country. The prime minister was warned the Taliban were on the cusp of declaring victory in Kabul last Saturday, yet he still decided to go to Somerset on holiday. He has now confirmed he will be holding a G7 meeting on Tuesday about the escalating crisis, promising to “support the Afghan people” and “secure the gains of the last 20 years”. This meeting could to be critical to the situation in Afghanistan, as Johnson is expected to ask US President Joe Biden to delay the withdrawal of American troops from the war-torn country while the leaders also discuss potential sanctions against the Taliban.

I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan. It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 22, 2021

Biden reportedly refused to talk to Johnson for the first 36 hours of the Taliban’s takeover, before they managed to have a phone call where they agreed to hold a virtual meeting for the G7 leaders a week later. But for many, this meeting has come too late. Labour MP Alex Cunningham tweeted: “Why has this taken so long – doubtless somebody’s holiday got in the way?”

Why has this taken so long - doubtless somebody's holiday got in the way? — Alex Cunningham MP (@ACunninghamMP) August 22, 2021

Cunningham’s words echoed the general message of an open letter Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote on Sunday where he noted his “concern about the lack of foresight and planning undertaken” with the evacuation programme.

As the situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen and the deadline for US withdrawal approaches, Boris Johnson must answer urgent questions about the evacuation operation in Kabul.



Proper planning is essential if we are to ensure no one to whom we owe so much is left behind. pic.twitter.com/aBk5J8AWqj — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 22, 2021

Another Twitter account pointed out: “Governments have made a real mess in Afghanistan. How is it that the Taliban have raised an army under our noses powerful enough to take back the country?”

Governments have made a real mess in Afghanistan. How is it that the Taliban have raised an army under our noses powerful enough to take back the country? We had the power and expertise to rout them so completely that they had no manpower or resources to come back. — Barry Brown (@cruisertwo) August 22, 2021

Another critic even photoshopped the tweet to mock Johnson, and changing the wording so it read: “I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation with the open stable door. “It is vital that the international community works together to ensure the horse doesn’t bolt after 20 years of a secure stable door.”

Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/wuo2XQev5M — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) August 22, 2021

One account asked: “Why didn’t this get discussed in detail at the last G7 meeting that Johnson was responsible for? “The withdrawal from Afghanistan has been known about for the 18 months since Trump signed an agreement on it with the Taliban.”

Why didn't this get discussed in detail at the LAST G7 meeting that Johnson was responsible for?



The withdrawal from Afghanistan has been known about for the EIGHTEEN MONTHS since Trump signed an agreement on it with the Taliban@KimSJ@jneill@ukskies@SusanChubb1@VesperUK — Proof in the Putting (@HereBeProof) August 22, 2021