A BBC Breakfast Presenter. A Linen Jacket. And A Pigeon. Do You See Where This Is Going?

Jon Kay's day didn't get off to the best start

BBC Breakfast host Jon Kay was confronted with one of the unfortunate realities about live broadcasting outdoors during Monday’s show.

Just a week into his tenure as the show’s main presenter, following the departure of Dan Walker, Jon presented the latest instalment of the daytime show outdoors in Cambridge, amid the heatwave currently sweeping the UK.

Unfortunately, while there, he was reminded of some of the harsh truths of nature. And he may well have been left regretting his decision to wear such a light-coloured suit.

“Carol, have you got any tips for removing bird poo from linen jackets?” he asked colleague Carol Kirkwood while speaking to her via video-link, revealing he’d just been “splatted by a pigeon”.

"Try one of these wet wipes things," Carol offered. "It might spread it a wee bit, but if you use a few."

“Try one of these wet wipes things,” Carol offered. “It might spread it a wee bit, but if you use a few.”

Just what you want to hear as you’re tucking into your morning cornflakes, right?

“I’m slightly anxious about doing this,” he agreed. “I’ve also got another jacket – maybe we’ll go for that option for now and hit the the dry cleaners a bit later.”

Jon later ended the segment by saying: “I’m going off to dab my jacket and will try to get that sorted. In the meantime, I’m just glad it wasn’t a swan, to be honest, it was just a pigeon.”

From the studio, Jon’s co-host Nina Warhurst assured him that while it might not feel like it, “that delivery is considered good luck!”