Dan Walker and Michael Gove BBC

Dan Walker has admitted he is as baffled by Michael Gove’s interview on BBC Breakfast as the rest of the internet is.

The Levelling Up secretary got everyone talking with his appearance on the show on Wednesday morning, attempting a number of bizarre impressions.

As Dan and co-host Sally Nugent quizzed Gove on whether there would be an emergency budget to ease the cost of living crisis, he appeared to impersonate a character from one of Harry Enfield’s 90s sketch ‘Scousers’.

The senior Conservative politician also appeared to attempt an American accent when he accused pundits of misinterpreting the prime minister’s words into “a major, capital letters, big news story!”

Michael Gove the impressionist pic.twitter.com/kB1BygQfZa — John Stevens (@johnestevens) May 11, 2022

He also grew particularly animated when tackling the topic, waving his head in another accent saying: “That doesn’t amount to an emergency budget!”

As clips from the interview went viral online, Dan reacted to it on Twitter, admitting: “I’ve watched our interview back a few times now.

“Still trying to work out what happened,” he wrote. “I hope Mr Gove is OK.”

Gove’s interview not only attracted commentary online, but it was criticised by Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner

She tweeted: “Is the cost of living crisis just a joke to them? This is not a serious government. We need an emergency budget right now.”

BBC Breakfast airs daily at 6am on BBC One and BBC News.