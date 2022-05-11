No Emergency Budget For Cost Of Living Crisis, Michael Gove Says

However, sources close to Sunak quickly made clear that they knew nothing about it, and insisted no new measures were due before the autumn.

Gove suggested commentators were “chasing their own tails” and told Sky News: “There won’t be an emergency budget. It is sometimes the case that the words from a prime minister or minister are overinterpreted.

“The prime minister is right. We will be saying more and doing more in order to help people with the cost-of-living challenge we face at the moment, but that doesn’t amount to an emergency budget. It is part of the work of government.

“Last night the prime minister convened a group of ministers – we have all done work on some of the things we could do to help. Those policy initiatives will be announced by individual departments in due course as they are worked up.

“It is part of the process for a government that is always and everywhere thinking of how we can help and how we can provide support, both short term and long term.”