Yes, A Crown Gets Chauffeur-Driven To Parliament For The Queen's Speech

The imperial state crown arrives at the Palace of Westminster in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth via PA Wire/PA Images

The Queen might not have attended the ceremonial event that bears her name, but one tradition remained.

The monarch’s ill-health meant Prince Charles took up her Queen’s speech duties to mark the state opening of parliament in an unprecedented, last minute change.

Nonetheless, the pomp and pageantry that marks the British head of state’s biggest duty was undimmed – including the imperial state crown travelling in its own car to parliament.

The Imperial State Crown arrives at the House of Lords ahead of State Opening https://t.co/hMaF1haBdB pic.twitter.com/27Asrxv6pI — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 10, 2022

The crown, one of the 140 objects known as the crown jewels, is said to be priceless but has variously been estimated to be worth billions of pounds.

The crown forms part of the regalia, which also includes the cap of maintenance and the sword of state.

Tradition has dictated that the regalia travelled in their own gilded carriage, ahead of the monarch, escorted by senior members of the royal household from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords.

The imperial state crown travels in a carriage from Buckingham Palace towards parliament in 2016. via Associated Press

But as part of a “stripped back” affair, the crown has been shipped by chauffeur-driven limousine to Westminster.

As a mark of the scaling back, in the hopes that the Queen could attend, two ceremonial maces were transported to the ceremony poking out of a car window.

While the practice is long-standing, giving the crown its own ride – this year, to be placed in the spot where the Queen would have been sitting – struck a nerve, perhaps since it is set against the backdrop of the cost of living crisis.

I will never not find it weird that BBC News seriously covers a literal crown being driven in a limo to parliament and then trumpets blasting as it gets carried on a special cushion through parliament. It's Disney mixed with vomit. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 10, 2022

Pretty wild that we live in a country where a Crown, and a Sword and Cap, each get their own chauffeur-driven limo to open our parliament. pic.twitter.com/dER13FUynK — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) May 11, 2021

Normal democratic country. State TV reporting a procession of cars carrying the Imperial State Crown to the unelected House of Lords ahead of the heir to the throne Prince Charles overseeing the State Opening of Parliament. https://t.co/Uynz1YPskZ — Matt Kennard (@kennardmatt) May 10, 2022