The BBC has announced that for the first time in 13 years, this year ‘Doctor Who’ will not be showing special episode on Christmas day. The special has been a fixture of many families’ Christmas schedules since 2005 – and it’s become tradition that when each series’ 10 episodes have aired, an extra 11th is shown on December 25. This year, an hour-long bonus episode will still air, but instead it will be on New Years’ Day.

BBC The long-running series has aired a special on Christmas Day since 2005

The synopsis released by the BBC seems as if the New Year is also relevant to the episode’s plot, stating: “As the New Year begins, a terrifying evil is stirring, from across the centuries of Earth’s history. “As the Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz return home, will they be able to overcome the threat to planet Earth?” Chris Chibnall, the show’s writer, confirmed the continuation of the historic 11-episode run in a Comic Con press conference this summer: “We seem to be filming 11 episodes, and it’s only a series of 10,” he said. Executive producer Matt Strevens added: “I don’t know what happened. It’s a show about space and time, so it’s all quite abstract.”

Pacific Press via Getty Images Chris confirmed there would still be 11 episodes in the 'ten episode series'

The BBC hasn’t given a reason for the shift in timing of the bonus episode, but there are a few potential explanations. Former showrunner Steven Moffat has previously hinted that the writers might be running out of Christmas-themed plot ideas as the years went on. “I think it was a brilliant idea [in 2005] and it lasted a very, very long time,” he said. “I sort of think we might have mined and possibly over-mined every single thing we could about Christmas in ‘Doctor Who’”.

BBC The BBC haven't shared their reasoning between the shift in time slot