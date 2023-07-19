Viewers Left Distracted By Ridiculous Scenes In Background Of BBC News Report

If you were tuned into the BBC News channel on Tuesday night, you might have spotted something rather distracting going on in the background.

During the live broadcast, the news that Tata Motors is reportedly planning to build an electric car battery factory in Somerset was discussed, with reference to the move being “the most significant investment in the UK auto industry since Nissan came to Britain in the 1980s”.

So far, so prestigious, right? Well not quite. You see, as BBC News’ international business correspondent Theo Leggett shared his take on the news, many viewers couldn’t help noticing a commotion on one of the monitors behind him.

As the interview continued, a number of people were seen coming into the frame, striking poses, waving and, at one point, even doing a little comedy run while being broadcast to the nation – as journalist Scott Bryan shared in a video clip of the moment (including close-ups of the background shenanigans).

oh my god the bbc news channel pic.twitter.com/nN7Typxg5p — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 18, 2023

And he wasn’t the only who got a kick out of the ridiculous scene as it played out.

Haha, amazing! Got to have fun where you can get it. — Matthew Williams (@MatthewW1991) July 18, 2023

Love this. Hope none of them get into trouble. World needs more of this — Vanessa Lobato (@VanessaLobato00) July 18, 2023

they are all having sm fun 🤣 — ethan (@eaoia_) July 18, 2023

Surely this is why we all watch the news channel??? — Tin Pot Man (@burrrritos) July 18, 2023

good morning to everyone especially these people running on camera on the BBC news channel https://t.co/1auFpXyBKQ — Anthony Segaert (@anthonysegaert) July 18, 2023

The scene played out after another viral BBC News moment this week, which saw anchor Ben Thompson struggling to keep his cool during one segment.

Ben was seen literally hiding behind his papers while introducing a segment about snakes, admitting: “I’m not quite sure how I can tell you this next story because I hate snakes… So I’m going to do it like this.”

Why did it have to be snakes?! This is how to read the news if you're scared of it - hide behind your notes @BBCBenThompson tells the story of the Burmese python captured in Florida @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/u5qELKdKhO — Clare Casey (@clarelcasey1) July 17, 2023

And last week, viewers spotted another decidedly unserious scene in the background of a news report, when a tourist was seen striking a James Bond-like pose outside Scotland Yard, presumably not realising he was going out live on BBC News.

Here's the full clip of the chap posing as 007 in the background of the BBC news, for those asking for the video. pic.twitter.com/yfEarHnXz0 — dan barker (@danbarker) July 10, 2023